UPS Driver Grazed by Bullet in During Chester Delivery

A UPS driver was taken to the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet while making deliveries in Chester, Pennsylvania on Friday. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)

A UPS driver escaped serious harm when he was grazed by a bullet while making Christmas deliveries in Chester on Friday.

The driver, who's been with the shipping company for 13 years, was hit in the shoulder near 10th Street and Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m., city officials said.

Chester City spokeswoman Aigner Cleveland said the apparent shooter stepped in front of the truck as traveling along Highland Avenue. The driver stopped and let the man pass. The shooting happened as the truck continued on.

It took a moment for the driver to realize he had been shot, Cleveland said, with him attributing the loud bang with the sound of the truck.

Police said two gunshots were fired and that the shooting did not appear to be random.

After the shooting, the UPS driver and his delivery helper sped off to the nearby Murphy Ford Dealership.

In a lucky twist, an EMT was getting his car serviced at the dealership when the injured driver showed up. The medic was able to offer immediate first aid, police said. He was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A UPS representative said they were grateful the driver and helper escaped serious injury. The company is cooperating with police.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available as was a motive.