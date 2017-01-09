Rock legends U2 will return to South Philadelphia this summer.

The Irish rockers will play Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, June 18 as part of "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017," which will pay honor to 30th anniversary of the group’s landmark album.

"It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk," said guitarist The Edge. "To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it."

Released in March 1987, The Joshua Tree went on to sell more than 25 million copies worldwide while spinning hits like "With or Without You" and "where the Streets Have No Name."

The Lumineers will open for Bono, The Edge and company in Philly. Tickets for the Philly concert – ranging from $35 to $280 – go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. The presale begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday with U2.com Redhill Group and Fan Club VIP members with other presales leading up to the general public sale.

U2 last played The Linc in 2011. Top Celeb Pics: AFI Awards