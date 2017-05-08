Runners are preparing for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Sunday. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details.

Rachel Hall took a huge stride one year ago by walking at Temple University’s graduation. During Sunday’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run, those strides gained even more ground- enough for Hall to cover the 10 mile race just two years after a hit-and-run crash left her in a coma.

Still entrenched in intense rehabilitation for her injuries sustained in the near-fatal crash, Hall was back on Broad Sunday, cheered on by her teammates and the Temple University Marching Band.

"I think it's extraordinary that it's two years later and Rachel just ran Broad Street, something most people never even envision doing,” head Coach Bonnie Rosen said.

Hall finished with a final time of 1:54:01.



Hall's remarkable run comes after an accident left her on the brink of death almost two years ago. On April 29th, 2015, Hall was riding her bike just off Temple’s campus when she was struck by a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rashan Roberts.

Roberts fled the scene, leaving Hall in critical condition and an ongoing recovery. But as she showed Sunday, she’s more than just back on her feet.

“It's a great testament to her courage and strength and determination as well as to all the people that have helped in her recovery," Rosen said. "It was an absolute thrill to see her run past McGonigle, cheered on by her former teammates."

NBC10 will speak with Hall Tuesday about her continued recovery.

