Two women were shot inside through the door of a Kinsessing home, with a three year old girl inside. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has the details.

Two women were injured in gunfire and the house they were inside at the time in Southwest Philadelphia was riddled with bullets during an early morning shooting Friday, police said.

The victims were not identifed and a young child was not injured when shooters opened fire outside the house in the Kingsessing section about 2 a.m., police said.

"The two adult females were really lucky and the three-year-old female was lucky that she wasn’t hurt at all," Chief Inspector Scott Small said, adding that there was "a lot of debris flying around" as the shooting took place."

Both victims were in the living room on the first floor when a gunman opened fire through the front door, Small said.

The shooting in the 5400 block of Hadfield Street took place after the women heard banging on the front door, police said.

The women suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.