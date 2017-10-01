Two 15-year-old boys were struck by bullets at a birthday party in Wilmington, Delaware, late Saturday night, police said.

The unidentified boys were in stable condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m. when a still-unknown person started shooting during a fight, police said.

Officers were reportedly on the scene breaking up the fight when the gunfire erupted.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Steve Bender at (302) 576-3621 or the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

