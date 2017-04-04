One incident was reported in area of Fairmount Ave. and Estelle Ave in Blackwood, NJ.

New Jersey’s Gloucester Township has reported two isolated incidents of suspicious behavior between adults and juveniles in the past few days.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in Blackwood Monday night. Police say that a 12 year old boy was walking down the street when a white van pulled up next to him and rolled down the window. Authorities say that when the boy tried to flee the area, the van reversed in his direction before abruptly leaving the scene. Police say there was no contact between the two.

The driver of the van is described as a white male in his early 30s, with dark hair and a mustache. Police say he was wearing a white shirt at the time.

The other incident took place on Sunday night near the Black Horse Pike in Blackwood. Police say around 10:30 P.M., an adult man tried to coax a 17 year-old girl into getting into his truck, offering her a ride home. The girl then fled on foot after the encounter.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s. Police say he has no facial hair, a crooked front left tooth, a mole on his chin, and a deep, raspy voice. He was also wearing a black hoodie.

Police say at this time, the two incident are not related. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.