Two Men Shot Each Other to Death in Chester City: Police

Two men killed each other in a shootout Wednesday night in the troubled city of Chester, police said.

One victim, Robert Roberts, 47, died at the scene of the gunfire, which occurred about 7:15 p.m. at Ninth and Grace streets, police said.

The second victim, Kaneef Dennis, 23, died at Crozer Chester Medical Center a short time later after arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. Both men were shot numerous times.

They are the 25th and 26th murders in the city of roughly 35,000. Police said a motive for the shootout remained unknown Thursday.

A third man, 26, was wounded in a separate shooting about 4 p.m. Thursday. The 26-year-old man was in critical condition at Crozer with numerous bullet wounds.