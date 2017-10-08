Two Major Fires Rip Through Northeast Philadelphia Homes

A fire that started in a home in Holmesburg has displaced two families and sent a firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is on the scene with details. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Two major fires tore through homes in the Holmesburg area of Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning, leaving several people - including one firefighter - injured and others displaced from their houses.

The first fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of Wingate Street. That blaze was under control one hour later, but two houses were damaged. At least four people and a pet could not return to their homes.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters responded to a second fire shortly after 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tremont Street. A 43-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. He is in stable condition and did not suffer any burns.

A second person was also taken to the hospital, but officials have not confirmed their injuries or their condition.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



