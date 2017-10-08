Two Major Fires Rip Through Northeast Philadelphia Homes

Two major fires tore through homes in the Holmesburg area of Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning, leaving several people - including one firefighter - injured and others displaced from their houses.
The first fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of Wingate Street. That blaze was under control one hour later, but two houses were damaged. At least four people and a pet could not return to their homes.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Firefighters responded to a second fire shortly after 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tremont Street. A 43-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. He is in stable condition and did not suffer any burns.
A second person was also taken to the hospital, but officials have not confirmed their injuries or their condition.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.