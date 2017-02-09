Two gunmen are being sought for holding up five stores in North and Northeast Philadelphia, and both the FBI and police are asking for the public help to find them.

The last known robbery occurred Jan. 4 when the gunmen walked into a Subway hoagie shop near 11th Street and Girard Avenue and demanded money from the cash register, police said. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The other four robberies occurred:

11/28/2016, 9:11 p.m. – Rite Aid, 5400 Rising Sun Ave.

12/13/2016, 8:18 p.m. – CVS, 7065 Lincoln Dr.

12/26/2016, 8:09 p.m. – CVS, 7720 Bustleton Ave.

12/30/2016, 11:36 p.m. – Rite Aid, 8243 Stenton Ave.

Anyone with information about these armed robberies or these subjects is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department. There is a reward for information leading to these subjects’ captured. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The first subject is described as a stocky, black man, between five foot six and five foot nine.

The second subject is described as a thin black man, 20 to 30 years old, about five foot nine to six foot two. He wore a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, tan boots, and sometimes a black scarf or mask over his face.