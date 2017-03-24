Two family members were found dead by another family member inside an apartment in Maple Shade, New Jersey, late Thursday, police and sources said.

Investigators would not initially say how the two people died, or who they are. A spokesman for the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said more information would be released later Friday morning.

The deaths occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at Fox Meadow apartments in the 100 block of Fox Meadow Drive.

