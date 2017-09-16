The light-colored Beagle-Labrador mix and the dark German Shorthaired Pointer were rescued by firefighters from a storm drain in Feasterville, Bucks County, Sept. 16, 2017.

Firefighters in Lower Southampton rescued two stuck dogs from an enclosed storm drain Friday night after a resident heard barking coming from 15 feet below street-level.

The unusual operation ended successfully when the two female dogs were eventually pulled to safety, but not without challenges, Feasterville Fire Co. Deputy Chief Jim McKeon said.

On top of the difficulty of removing two dogs from a confined space 15 feet below a side street called Clover Lane, once the cold dogs were safe and warming up in a Lower Southampton police van, everyone realized they had no dog tags with identification.

They were taken to a nearby kennel, Town and Country Kennel on Langhorne Avenue, for observation, McKeon said, with the hope that their owner might come looking for them.

He said the dogs know each other, but neighbors on Clover Lane said they didn't recognize the canines.

"In that neighborhood, there are no open inlets or access points. It's a closed system," McKeon said of the perplexing question: How would two dogs end up in the storm water drain? "Some residents think they may have come from another neighborhood on the other side of Bustleton Pike, which is about half a mile to three-quarters of a mile away."

The entire operation took about two and a half hours, McKeon said.

Firefighters' efforts were hampered initially because the dogs were scared when the six-foot, steel grate was removed. They scurried into the 36-inch pipe connecting the drainage system throughout the neighborhood.

But McKeon said he came up with the idea of opening a fire hydrant up-pipe and washing a couple inches of water through the pipe to force the dogs back to waiting firefighters.

"It worked and we got them out," he said.

An owner of the kennel in Langhorne, Liz Lowney-Carpino, said both dogs were recovering Saturday morning after a good night's rest.

But the older dog, a Beagle-Labrador retriever mix about 10 or 11 years old, needed a massage first time after waking up.

"She was really sore," Lowney-Carpino said.

Her friend, a German Shorthaired Pointer, is 3 or 4 years old, Lowney-Carpino said.

"The German pointer's tail has been going a mile a minute," she said.

Neither has a micro chip.

Anyone with information about the dogs can reach Town and Country Kennel at (215)752-3661. The facility is at 393 Langhorne Avenue.