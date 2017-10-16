Two Children Found Dead in Delaware House: Police

A police officer stands guard outside a Wilmington, Delaware, row house where two children were reportedly found dead, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

Two young children were found dead Monday morning inside a home in Wilmington, Delaware, police at the scene said.

They were inside a house in the 800 block of West Ninth Street, police said, initially referring to the incident as a "death investigation."

"This investigation is in its early stage and no further information is being released at this time," a Wilmington police official said in a statement about 10:30 a.m.

Police remained at the scene at 11:15 a.m. It was not immediately known what caused the children's deaths or if anyone was in custody.

Check back for more details to this breaking news as they become known.