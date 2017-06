A truck crashed into a home in Eagleville, Montgomery County Monday. The truck driver was driving on the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue around 5 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home. The driver was trapped for about a half hour before rescuers managed to get him out. He was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed his condition. No one else was hurt during the incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene of the crash.