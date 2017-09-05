Police in Trenton, New Jersey are trying to figure out who dumped a body on the side of a street. Someone found human remains stuffed in a trash bag at Lamberton and Steamboat streets.

Police have identified a woman who was found dead inside a plastic bag left on a sidewalk in Trenton, New Jersey Monday.

Trenton Police responded to 460 Lamberton Street around 5 p.m. Monday where they found the body of a woman identified as 43-year-old Lillian Duran of Trenton.

An autopsy was performed on Duran Tuesday though the cause and manner of death have not yet been revealed pending toxicology studies.

If you have any information on her death, call the the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or the Trenton police confidential tipline at (609) 989-3663. You can also call the Trenton Crime Stoppers tipline at (609) 278-8477 or text a message labeled TCSTIPS to Trenton Crime Stoppers at 274637.