A Trenton bakery is launching its grand opening on Saturday, but not without the help of crowdfunding. NBC10's Cydney Long has the story, including what the bakery is aiming to do other than sell treats. (Published 54 minutes ago)

A brand new bakery in Trenton is launching its grand opening on Saturday, but the grand opening – or even the bakery – wouldn’t be possible without crowdfunding.

Studio B received six thousand dollars in crowdfunding donations, which helped the bakery secure the lease and get supplies.

“The more we kept doing and building people said ‘hey look, we really have been waiting for you to come,’” Bert Dumas, chef and owner of Studio B, said.

The bakery isn’t just around to fill bellies, though. Local residents are hoping Studio B will have a positive influence on surrounding neighborhoods. The bakery already employs Trenton residents, and is planning to offer culinary internship programs for teenagers.

Studio B opens soon along the 400 block of South Broad Street.