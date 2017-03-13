Your Guide to Travel Services During Winter Storm

NBC10’s Cydney Long shows us how South Jersey is preparing for the winter storm.

Travel cancellations and delays will be in effect as a winter storm bringing heavy snow and wind is set to hit our region Monday night into Tuesday.

SEPTA

Bus Service: The following bus routes will operate on weather related detours starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday: 7, 9, 14, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 32, 35, 38, 44, 46, 48, 50, 52, 53, 55, 57, 58, 65, 70, 73, 84, 88, 92, 94, 95, 97, 99, 103, 104, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 114, 117, 118, 119, 120, 124, 125, 126, G, H, XH, J, K, and L.

Broad Street/Market Frankford Line: Trains will operate all night in place of OWL buses Monday night.

CCT connect: CCT Connect will provide essential trips only on Tuesday.

Norristown High Speed Line: Trains will operate every 20 minutes on Tuesday

Regional Rail: Trains will operate on a Saturday schedule with enhanced Wilmington/Newark Line service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations in Delaware. Cynwyd Trains will not operate.

Philly International Airport

NJ Transit

All Bus and Access Link will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning and the services should remain suspended Tuesday. Service is expected to resume Wednesday.

All but one rail line will operate on a weekend schedule Tuesday as long as weather permits trains to safely operate.

Amtrak

Amtrak will operate on a modified schedule in the Northeast region Tuesday. There will be no Acela Express service between New York City and Boston and there will be modified Acela Express service between New York City and Washington, DC.

Northeast Regional service between Boston and Washington, DC will run on a modified schedule. The Empire Service, Shuttle and Downeaster service will also run on a modified schedule.

The Keystone Service will operate on a severe weather schedule.

PATCO

PATCO will be on a snow schedule. CHECK HERE.