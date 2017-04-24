A burglar dressed in trash bags from head to toe smashed through the front door to swipe the register at Yogi’s Quick Shop in Washington Township. NBC10’s South Jersey Bureau reporter Cydney Long reports that this wasn’t the first time the store got broken in to. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A burglar dressed up as a trash bag was caught on camera stealing money from a store in Gloucester County.

The theft happened at 12:04 a.m. back on April 11 at Yogi’s Quick Shop on Greentree Road in Washington Township, New Jersey.

In the surveillance video, a burglar wearing trash bags smashes through the front door of the store and jumps over the counter. He then struggles to carry the cash register as he climbs back up over the counter and knocks over a display of candy in the process. He then finally pulls the cash register loose and flees the scene. Police say around $200 was inside the stolen register.

Yogi’s was also burglarized in January though the suspect in that incident was later captured.

If you have any information on the most recent theft, please call Washington Township Police Detective Sean Jackson at 856-589-0330 Extension 1142.