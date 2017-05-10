Big Rig Blaze Halts Traffic on Highway

A tractor-trailer fire shut down a portion of Route 3 in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The tractor became engulfed in flames on the highway in Rutherford, and heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

Traffic was at a standstill on the westbound side of Route 3, projecting a troublesome drive home Wednesday. By 4:30 p.m., delays were building up to about four to five miles for a two-hour wait.

One lane was getting by as crews cleaned up after the damaged truck.

There was no report of any injuries. It's believed the truck was carrying food.