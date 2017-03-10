Tracking Snow, Wet Roads in Bucks County By Pamela Osborne UP NEXT XTracking Snow, Wet Roads in Bucks CountyLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/weather/stories/Tracking-Snow-and-Road-Conditions-in-Bucks-County_Philadelphia-415888243.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=415888243&videoID=e9zTkt02Slqt&origin=nbcphiladelphia.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»NBC10’s Pamela Osborne is following the conditions that the snow is causing in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.Published 6 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters