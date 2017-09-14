Tow Truck Driver Dies After Crashing Into Woods in Mount Laurel - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Tow Truck Driver Dies After Crashing Into Woods in Mount Laurel

By Deana Harley

    Skyforce10

    Traffic was halted Thursday night after a deadly accident on I-295 in Mount Laurel, shutting down one northbound lane.

    The accident occurred around 7:50 when a flatbed tow truck went off the road into the surrounding woods. A forklift attached to the truck came loose and crashed into the cab, officials said. 

    Crews worked to remove the driver who was trapped in the cab of the truck.

    The driver was then pronounced dead at the scene.

    No word on what caused the crash or the identity of the driver.

    Published 2 hours ago
