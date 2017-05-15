Top Tips: How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

Online thieves are finding new ways to take your personal information. NBC10's Matt DeLucia reports.

The #NBC10Mornings Team is digging into safety. This week the focus is "Don't Be A Victim." Whether you're working out, at a gas station, traveling or online, here are some top tips that can prevent you from being a victim.

Keep an eye on your personal information. Check your personal privacy settings online as well as the settings of websites or apps you use. Report fraud if it happens.

Do you receive scam calls? The best thing to do with an unknown number is let the answering machine get it. Sign up for or with the “do not call list,” “Hiya” app, or Nomorobo. Always be aware of your surroundings. When traveling, plan ahead. Know where you're staying, and no matter where you go, keep an eye on your valuables. Tell someone you trust where you’re going, whether it’s on vacation or to a park, or go with a buddy. Turn your vehicle's engine off when at the gas station or convenience store.

Follow these tips and the information coming in all this week, and prevent yourself from becoming a victim.