Tony Luke Jr.'s Son Dies at 35

The son of a Philly-based restaurateur and entrepreneur passed away. Anthony James Lucidonio III died Monday at the age of 35. His father, Anthony Lucidonio Jr., better known as Tony Luke Jr., made the announcement on his Facebook page.

A funeral service will be held for Lucidonio III at the Bradley Funeral Home in Marlton, New Jersey Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lucidonio III’s father Tony Luke Jr. is one of the founders of the cheesesteak franchise Tony Luke’s. In addition to being a restaurateur and entrepreneur, Luke Jr. is also an actor, TV host, screenwriter, songwriter and sports reporter.