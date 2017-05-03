Police Rescue Boy After Tombstone Falls on Top of Him

A young boy is recovering after a tombstone weighing several hundred pounds fell on top of him at a cemetery in Darby Township Monday.

The 8-year-old boy’s mother told NBC10 her son was walking home from school with his sister and a few friends when they went into the Mount Lebanon Cemetery on 1200 N. Bartram Avenue. The children began playing near a tombstone when it fell on top of the boy, according to his mother.

“I don’t know if he actually bumped into it or another one of the kids bumped into him but it ended up falling on him,” she said.

Four responding police officers worked to get the tombstone off of the boy. The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he was treated for a broken femur and a laceration to his liver. He underwent surgery Tuesday afternoon.

“They gotta cast his wrist, possibly his ankle,” his mom said. “They’re going to put a rod in his femur.”

The child remains at the hospital and continues to recover.

