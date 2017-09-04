Officials say two toddlers were rescued after they were tossed out of a window as flames engulfed an apartment building in Delaware County. NBC10's Tim Furlong has details from the scene.

Two young children were tossed to safety from a burning third floor apartment Monday morning into the arms of officers below, officials said.

Two adults also trapped in the burning apartment in Clifton Heights, Delaware County also jumped to safety.

All four were taken to the hospital, but officials say none of the injuries were life threatening.

The dramatic scene unfolded around 8:30 at the Cliff Park apartments located along the 300 block of North Sycamore Avenue. The fire spread to 3-alarms as crews worked to contain the flames.

Officials say the fire was sparked by a 5-year-old child playing with a lighter.

Two fire fighters also suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at the nearby Clifton Heights fire station for the estimated 100 residents displaced by the fire.