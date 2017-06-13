Troopers Save Tot, Pup From Hot Car After Grandma Locks Self Out

Two New Jersey State Troopers rescued a 2-year-old boy and a puppy after the child's grandmother accidentally locked the duo inside with her keys Sunday as temperatures topped 90 degrees across the tri-state.

New Jersey State Police say the woman had put her grandson and the dog in the car after visiting some place in Hammonton Township's Batsto Village and went around to the driver's side to get in herself when she realized her keys were on the passenger seat and the doors were locked.

The woman frantically called 911, authorities say. Troopers Jacob Sherry and Steven Hodge responded and immediately noticed the child was sweating.

Hodge broke the window and Sherry pulled out the child and dog.

The child was evaluated as a precaution; his vital signs were normal and he was not in distress, authorities say. The dog also appeared to be OK.

"The appreciative grandmother taught us all a very valuable lesson: Secure your keys before placing children and animals in cars," NJSP posted on Facebook.