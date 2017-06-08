Police found a dead toddler beaten, sexually assaulted and choked, Philadelphia police sources told NBC10.
Officers served a search warrant on a home on S. Conestoga Street near Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia overnight into Thursday.
A boy, who would have turned 2 next month, was found dead, sources told NBC10’s Denise Nakano.
Police took a possible suspect in for questions, sources said.
Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago