Police tape was thrown in a trash can outside the home.

Police found a dead toddler beaten, sexually assaulted and choked, Philadelphia police sources told NBC10.

Officers served a search warrant on a home on S. Conestoga Street near Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia overnight into Thursday.

A boy, who would have turned 2 next month, was found dead, sources told NBC10’s Denise Nakano.

Police took a possible suspect in for questions, sources said.

NBC10 is working on further details and will update this story.