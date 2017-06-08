Dead Boy, 1, Beaten, Sexually Assaulted, Choked: Police Sources | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Dead Boy, 1, Beaten, Sexually Assaulted, Choked: Police Sources

By Dan Stamm

    Police tape was thrown in a trash can outside the home.

    Police found a dead toddler beaten, sexually assaulted and choked, Philadelphia police sources told NBC10.

    Officers served a search warrant on a home on S. Conestoga Street near Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia overnight into Thursday.

    A boy, who would have turned 2 next month, was found dead, sources told NBC10’s Denise Nakano.

    Police took a possible suspect in for questions, sources said.

    NBC10 is working on further details and will update this story.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
