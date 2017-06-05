Loved ones gathered in Darby Township to mourn a high school football player who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Tinicum Township Sunday night.

Jaion Smith of Darby Township was with three other teens inside a GMC Yukon traveling southbound in the left lane on I-95 around 9:30 p.m. A Nissan Altima was also traveling in the left lane while an Audi was traveling northbound in the center lane.

Police say the Yukon and Altima crashed into each other in a sideswipe. The impact caused the Yukon to crash into a guiderail and go airborne into the northbound lane. It then crashed into the Audi and rolled over the top of it.

Smith and two other teens inside the Yukon were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, police said. Smith died at the scene while the other two victims were taken to the hospital. One of the teens is in critical condition while the other is in serious condition. The one passenger who was wearing a seatbelt suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Altima suffered minor injuries while the driver and passenger of the Audi suffered moderate injuries.

Smith was a junior at Academy Park High School where he played football. The teen’s family and friends gathered at Conway Park Playground in Sharon Hill Monday night for a prayer vigil.

“I’m happy he has all this support,” his mother, Marquisha Sargent, said. “And he was loved. My baby was well-loved.”

Smith’s football teammates described him as a mentor and inspiration to younger players.

“I know JR had closer people to him than I was,” his teammate Taj Brooker said. “But to me, JR was still a brother to me. I just hope his name stays alive.”

Smith’s father Jason Smith said his son was a standout student.

“Almost a straight A student,” he said. “An honor roll student and his life got taken too fast.”

Police continue to investigate the crash.

