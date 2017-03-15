Two high school students in Lower Merion Township were taken into custody by local police this week after separate threats were directed at each of the town's high schools, according to local and county officials.

The first incident occurred Monday at Harriton High School when a 15-year-old student posted an alleged threat on Snapchat, officials said.

The second alleged threat at Lower Merion High School occurred the following day in which a student at that school "essentially copied what the Harriton student had done and posted it on Snapchat with the words 'just joking,'" according to an email sent to parents by Harriton High School principal Scott Weinstein.

A spokesman for the Montgomery County Public Safety Department said Wednesday that the students were identified and taken into custody by police, but no additional information would be released because they are juveniles.

Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes also wrote an email to parents of students at his school. Both emails from Hughes and Weinstein said the Lower Merion student in the alleged copycat threat will not be allowed to return to school "until resolution of the investigation and any school-based actions."

Both principals also gave strong personal statements reinforcing safety as the most important priority at the schools.

"In turn, we have implemented additional safety precautions, including an increased police presence at school. We also want to make clear that there are serious consequences for those who attempt to threaten, disrupt or violate our school environment," both emails said.