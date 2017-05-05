It has not been an easy week for students at Cheltenham High School.

A large fight Wednesday morning left staff injured and some students in handcuffs. Videos of the brawl went viral and the incident was covered extensivley by news outlets.

Feeling battered by the negative coverage, a group of students turned to social media to show the internet that Wednesday's fight isn't the Cheltenham they know.

Using the hashtag #thisisCheltenham, people have been sharing positive pictures and posts about the Montgomery County school.