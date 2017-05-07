'This Broad Is Getting Married': Man Ditches Broad Street Run to Propose | NBC 10 Philadelphia
May 7, 2017

'This Broad Is Getting Married': Man Ditches Broad Street Run to Propose

By Alicia Victoria Lozano

    Most people participated in the Broad Street Run Sunday morning to beat their best time or cheer on a loved one.

    But one man had something else in mind.

    Sean Rahill, 26, decided to put a ring on it. He surprised his longtime girlfriend with a roadside proposal.

    Surrounded by signs and hollers from friends and relatives, 25-year-old Tayler Ragazzone said “yes.”

    The two promptly opened a bottle of champagne and decided not to finish the race. They had bigger things to focus on.

