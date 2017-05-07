Most people participated in the Broad Street Run Sunday morning to beat their best time or cheer on a loved one.
But one man had something else in mind.
Sean Rahill, 26, decided to put a ring on it. He surprised his longtime girlfriend with a roadside proposal.
Surrounded by signs and hollers from friends and relatives, 25-year-old Tayler Ragazzone said “yes.”
The two promptly opened a bottle of champagne and decided not to finish the race. They had bigger things to focus on.
