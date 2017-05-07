This couple had more than jogging in mind Sunday morning. (Published 50 minutes ago)

Most people participated in the Broad Street Run Sunday morning to beat their best time or cheer on a loved one.

But one man had something else in mind.

Sean Rahill, 26, decided to put a ring on it. He surprised his longtime girlfriend with a roadside proposal.

Surrounded by signs and hollers from friends and relatives, 25-year-old Tayler Ragazzone said “yes.”

The two promptly opened a bottle of champagne and decided not to finish the race. They had bigger things to focus on.