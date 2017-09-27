Thieves Swipe $9K in Louis Vuitton Bags From New Jersey Mall - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Thieves Swipe $9K in Louis Vuitton Bags From New Jersey Mall

    A pair of thieves got away with thousands of dollars in designer bags from a Louis Vuitton shop at a mall in New Jersey, according to a report.

    The suspects ran into the store inside The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack and started grabbing bags, police told the Hacksensack Daily Voice.

    A witness told the Daily Voice they saw the suspects round a corner and run out with the pricey bags. They got away with about $9,000 in the purses.

    Police are looking at surveillance footage in the hopes of catching the purse-snatchers. 

    Published 2 hours ago
