Thieves Swipe $9K in Louis Vuitton Bags From New Jersey Mall

A pair of thieves got away with thousands of dollars in designer bags from a Louis Vuitton shop at a mall in New Jersey, according to a report.

The suspects ran into the store inside The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack and started grabbing bags, police told the Hacksensack Daily Voice.

A witness told the Daily Voice they saw the suspects round a corner and run out with the pricey bags. They got away with about $9,000 in the purses.

Police are looking at surveillance footage in the hopes of catching the purse-snatchers.