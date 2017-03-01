"The Kindness Rock Project" Spreads to Chester County

A local group of moms is using a small surface to spread some big love in their community.

“The Kindness Rock Project,” founded by Mindful Parent Coach, Megan Murphy, has inspired groups of people across the country and in our region, to pick up some paint supplies and make their best “Kindness Rocks,” – stones decorated with bright colors and encouraging sayings that artists then hide around their neighborhood for others to find.

Inspired by the rocks that previously popped up in Delaware County, MomAdvice Village founder, Kelly Lammey, is now bringing the project to Chester County with the ‘Mom Advice Rocks of Love’ group. Lammey admits the past few months have been tough for some, and she wanted to help support everyone in her community.

“Our group’s goal is to support everyone. This has been a tough time for a lot of people,” Lammey said. “When I saw this project, I was just drawn to it. I got in touch with the creator, Megan, and I told her, ‘We’re going to start spreading the kindness in our area.’”

Members of the group have begun painting and hiding rocks and Lammey says the group is excited to continue the project as more people begin to join. Some of her rocks have already made it miles away—all the way to Maine.

“The more people that join, the more they will spread,” Lammey said. “I sent a few rocks to my son in Maine and told him to put them on the beach. Every rock has a message and you never know who could need one at that moment.”

As the project continues to expand, Lammey says she is excited to see Chester County sprinkled with the rocks. They have only just begun, but already they have been surprised to find rocks hidden in small places—one even found in a shopping bag in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

“I tell my kids all the time, not everyone can do a big thing, but everyone can do a small thing,” Lammey said. “I hope these small things will continue to bring some extra happiness and encouragement to our area.”