'The Best Prom in America' Bans Promposals

For local high school students, prom is a major event. For Pennsbury students, promposals are half the fun of it. But they could be coming to an end after new restrictions.

Is it the End of Promposals?

Every high school senior dreams of attending their senior prom.

What better way to top off your high school career then to be 'promposed' to?

For Pennsbury High School students in Bucks County, 'promposals' are now a thing of the past.

The Levittown high school is known for having the “Best Prom in America”.

Attempting to gain social media views, high school students ask prospective dates to prom in over-the-top ways.

The district now says 'promposals' are too attention-getting.

There are too many students are changing classes in the hallways which can effect safety, the administration argues.

A Night Inside the Best Prom in America

So now, 'promposals' are banned during schools hours at Pennsbury and not everyone is happy about it.

“We have the best prom in America ….and I think its something we should definitely keep.” one student said.

“I don’t agree with it. I think it’s wrong.” A Pennsbury senior said.

“I think it's important to express our creativity.” Another student argued.

School officials did not say 'promposals' are banned completely.

They are allowed before and after school and must occur outside of the school building.

Outside of school hours, the students at Pennsbury are more than welcome to be 'promposed' to even if it’s only for social media views.