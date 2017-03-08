Congress Rolls Out American Health Care Act By Lauren Mayk UP NEXT XCongress Rolls Out American Health Care ActLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/The-American-Healthcare-Act-Rolled-out-by-Congress_Philadelphia-415667953.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=415667953&videoID=m2dZM7MrRLW2&origin=nbcphiladelphia.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»NBC10's Lauren Mayk outlines what will change if Republicans can pass their repeal of Obamacare.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters