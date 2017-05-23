GIF Mobile App Names Philly the Saddest City in America

Cheer up Philly! According to a new study, the city of brotherly love is the saddest city in America.

The mobile app Tenor celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Graphics Interchange Format, better known as GIF, by creating a breakdown of the most popular emotions and images among the top 10 U.S. markets based on GIF search behavior.

While “Wow” was most popular in Chicago and “Wink” in Los Angeles, Philadelphia’s top search was for the “Cry” GIF, according to Tenor. We’re guessing the recent struggles of the city’s major sports teams may have had something to do with Philadelphians feeling blue.

Still, the findings should be taken with a grain of salt. Any study that claims New Yorkers are “happy” can’t be completely trusted.