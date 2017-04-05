Temple University to Hold Shelter-in-Place Drill

Temple University plans to test its response capabilities for a shelter-in-place scenario. The drill will take place on Thursday at 12 p.m sharp. Shelter-in-place is an emergency procedure in which residents are told to stay inside a building or facility amid environmental hazards or a severe weather event.

This drill is a practice scenario in which students and faculty will be expected to go inside safely and quickly. Unlike a lockdown, doors to classrooms will not be locked for the drill. The Temple community will be reminded of the drill via TUalert. The shelter-in-place should last about 10-15 minutes and each drill sirens will last for three minutes.

Questions should be directed to Brandon Lausch. You can call him at 717-371-0609 or 215-204-6533. You can also email him at blausch@temple.edu.