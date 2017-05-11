#TUgrad17: Temple University Graduates Largest Class Ever | NBC 10 Philadelphia
#TUgrad17: Temple University Graduates Largest Class Ever

By Dan Stamm

    Years of hard work pay off for thousands of Temple University students.

    The university along N Broad Street in North Philadelphia will celebrate its largest graduating class (9,159 graduates) during commencement celebration Thursday morning.

    The processional at the Liacouris Center begins around 9 a.m. Legendary Eagles coach Dick Vermeil is set to address the graduating class.

    WATCH the ceremony LIVE on this page.

    Congrats to all the grads including some former NBC10 interns.

