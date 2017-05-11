Years of hard work pay off for thousands of Temple University students.

The university along N Broad Street in North Philadelphia will celebrate its largest graduating class (9,159 graduates) during commencement celebration Thursday morning.

The processional at the Liacouris Center begins around 9 a.m. Legendary Eagles coach Dick Vermeil is set to address the graduating class.

WATCH the ceremony LIVE on this page.

Class of 2017 Commencement Speakers

Congrats to all the grads including some former NBC10 interns.