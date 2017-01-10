Temple University has landed atop the list of colleges where more young women, or "sugar babies," are letting older men, or "sugar daddies," pay off their higher education bills.

The North Philadelphia public university increased its total number of "sugar babies" by 296 in 2016, the greatest total of new subscribers to SeekingArrangement.com’s Sugar Baby University site, said the site.

The new sign-ups bring Temple's total student body seeking money for tuition to 1,068, said Seeking Arrangement.

The site claims that the sugar daddies -- either men or women -- are benefactors who help young women not only pay tuition but also offer job and mentorship opportunities. Each sugar daddy can have up the 4 "babies" each with "no strings attached," says the site.

"Babies" can "find a mentor," "be pampered" and/or "date experienced men."

Seeking Arrangement CEO and founder Brandon Wade claims his site helps students leave college with less debt. Students earn on average $2,440 a month toward tuition, said the site.

"Students are tired of hearing politician’s hyperbole about what they might do to resolve the student debt crisis," said Wade.

New York University, Arizona State University, Georgia State University and Texas State University rounded out eh site's Top 5 schools for new "babies."

"Every successful relationship is an arrangement between two parties," says Wade on the site. "In business, partners sign business agreements that outline their objectives and expectations. Likewise, romantic relationships can only work if two people agree on what they expect, and what they can give and receive from each other."

Temple University declined comment saying that Seeking Arrangement didn’t deserve any more publicity.

"We have no comment other than to marvel at how media outlets continue to give this company free advertising," said the university.