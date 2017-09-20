Josh Hupperterz, the man accused of murdering Temple University student Jenna Burleigh has his first court appearance scheduled Wednesday.

The accused of beating and strangling Temple University student Jenna Burleigh is set to face a judge Wednesday morning.

Josh Hupperterz has remained jailed without bail since his arrest on murder, weapons and abuse of corpse charges earlier this month.

His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. in a Philadelphia courtroom.

Burleigh left a bar near Temple's North Philadelphia campus with Hupperterz in the early hours of Aug. 31 and then went back to his apartment a few blocks away, investigators said.

Burleigh was killed about 4 a.m. inside the apartment along N. 16th Street, police said. Hupperterz allegedly stuffed her body into a blue plastic storage bin and moved it to his mother’s home in Jenkintown. Sources said the 29-year-old then used a Lyft ride-hailing car to transport it to his grandmother’s home in Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

Hupperterz's grandfather, George Stabilito, later found Burleigh's body a day after a Philadelphia police detective and FBI agent visited the property to question Hupperterz.

Investigators noted in the report that he had scratches and cuts on his neck and lacerations to his right hand. A deep cut to his middle finger required several stitches. The court documents say Hupperterz claimed he got some cuts when he broke a bowl while he was drunk. He said the scratches were from rough sex earlier in the week.

Investigators have not revealed a motive in the killing.