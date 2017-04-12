Temple University alerted students after armed robbers targeted students inside their North Philadelphia home overnight.

Three men – at least one armed – entered the off-campus home on the 1800 block of Bouvier Street – a couple of blocks from campus – and forced the occupants into the basement, Philadelphia Police said.

The armed suspects grabbed cellphones, debit cards and cash before fleeing the home, police said.

No one in the home was hurt, investigators said.

Temple sent out a TU Alert around 2:15 a.m. to alert students to avoid the area and use caution.

No word yet on suspects’ descriptions.