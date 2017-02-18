Gunman Shoots 4 Teens in West Philadelphia

Four teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in West Philadelphia Saturday night.
The teens had left a house party and were walking on Conestoga and Market streets around 9 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire and then fled the scene.
All four teens were struck in the shooting. Three of the teens are in stable condition while a fourth teen underwent surgery but is expected to be okay.
No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of a suspect.
