Gunman Shoots 4 Teens in West Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Gunman Shoots 4 Teens in West Philadelphia

The teens had left a house party and were walking on Conestoga and Market streets around 9 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire and then fled the scene.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A gunman shot four teens who were walking in West Philadelphia Saturday night, according to police. All four teens survived the shooting. No arrests have been made.

    (Published 5 minutes ago)

    Four teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

    The teens had left a house party and were walking on Conestoga and Market streets around 9 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire and then fled the scene.

    All four teens were struck in the shooting. Three of the teens are in stable condition while a fourth teen underwent surgery but is expected to be okay.

    No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of a suspect.

    Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices