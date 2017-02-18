Gunman Shoots 4 Teens in West Philadelphia

A gunman shot four teens who were walking in West Philadelphia Saturday night, according to police. All four teens survived the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Four teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

The teens had left a house party and were walking on Conestoga and Market streets around 9 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire and then fled the scene.

All four teens were struck in the shooting. Three of the teens are in stable condition while a fourth teen underwent surgery but is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of a suspect.