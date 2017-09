A teenager was hit by a SEPTA train Saturday afternoon near the Malvern station along a Regional Rail line, authorities said.

The condition of the 16-year-old, who was not identified, remained unknown at 1 p.m. The incident happened about 12:40 p.m., SEPTA officials said.

A large crowd reportedly gathered around the train station, which is along Paoli-Thorndale line.

Check back for more information as details become known.