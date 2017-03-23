A 16-year-old girl was jumped Wednesday night by fellow teenage girls at a SEPTA station in West Philadelphia and had her hair and sweatshirt singed by fire during the attack, police said.

Six teenagers were eventually found by police and allegedly identified as the attackers, police said.

The assault occurred at the Market-Frankford elevated train station at 46th and Market streets about 7:30 p.m., police said.

The victim was pushed to the ground and punched by several girls before one of the girls could be seen on surveillance video using "what appeared to be a torch," police said.

The girl was using the torch attempting to light the victim's hair on fire, police said.

A knife was also used during the attack to poke the victim in the back, police said, though no stabbing injury was found. The girl's jacket was ripped.

The victim went to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and was treated and released.

Those arrested included three 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.