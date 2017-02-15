A gunman shot and killed a teenager along a South Philadelphia street midday Wednesday.
Gunfire rang out on S Bancroft Street near Tasker Street around 11:45 a.m. leaving a 17-year-old shot twice in his back, Philadelphia police said.
Officers rushed the boy to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead a short time later, police said.
As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, you could see investigators searching for clues. Police didn’t immediately reveal a motive for the killing.
