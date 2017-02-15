Gunman Shoots Teen Homicide Victim Twice in Back on South Philadelphia Street | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Gunman Shoots Teen Homicide Victim Twice in Back on South Philadelphia Street

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A gunman shot and killed a 17-year-old boy along S Bancroft Street in South Philadelphia on Feb. 15, 2017.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A gunman shot and killed a teenager along a South Philadelphia street midday Wednesday.

    Gunfire rang out on S Bancroft Street near Tasker Street around 11:45 a.m. leaving a 17-year-old shot twice in his back, Philadelphia police said.

    Officers rushed the boy to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead a short time later, police said.

    As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, you could see investigators searching for clues. Police didn’t immediately reveal a motive for the killing. Top News: Fleeing Violence in Guatemala, Iraq and MoreTop News: Fleeing Violence in Guatemala, Iraq and More

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices