Police tape marking the area where a Chester High School student, Zion Abdullah, was murdered as he walked to school Friday, June 2, 2017.

On his way to Chester High School Friday morning, Zion Abdullah took a familiar route for kids who live west of Kerlin Street.

The 16-year-old was cutting through the overgrown weeds and cracked asphalt of Christopher Columbus Elementary School's parking lot when he was gunned down. He is the tiny city's 12th homicide victims already this year. Police have yet to make any arrests for his murder, which began a chaotic five hours of gun violence.