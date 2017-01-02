A 16-year-old Montgomery County boy died when his motorcycle collided with a car on New Year’s Day.

The Palm, Pennsylvania boy was operating a 2014 Kawasaki Ninja southbound along Gravel Pike (Route 29) near Tollgate Road in Upper Hanover Township around 12:50 p.m. when a 75-year-old woman driving her 2003 Acura sedan northbound began to turn onto Tollgate Road, said Pennsylvania State Police.

The teen – who wore a helmet – struck that front left bumper of the woman’s car causing heavy damage to his bike, said investigators.

The boy – identified as Theodore Banes – died a short time later at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was planned for Tuesday.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured, said police.