Police are searching for a girl who went missing in Atlantic City Saturday afternoon.

The mother of Sierra Heaton, aka Sierra Reign, 17, notified police shortly after 3:30 p.m. that her daughter was in Atlantic City and possibly being held against her will.

Police searched two locations and questioned several people but still have not found the teen.

The girl is 5-foot-1 and weighs around 115 pounds with blue eyes, blonde/strawberry hair and a tattoo on her hip. She was last seen on the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City wearing a black hoodie, black leather jacket, grey leggings and black combat boots.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. You can also text anonymously to TIP411(847411) by beginning the text with “ACPD.”