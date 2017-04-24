A teen boy is fighting for his life and may lose his eyesight after his friend used a gun to wake him up and accidentally shot him in the eye, according to investigators.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was sleeping inside his home on the 5300 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia at 7:12 a.m. Monday. The teen’s friend went into his room and tried to wake him up for school. The friend allegedly took out a gun and began poking the teen with it in order to wake him up.

The teen then woke up startled and swiped the gun out of his friend’s hands, causing it to go off, police said. The bullet went through the teen’s left eye, through his nose and was lodged in his throat.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. Police also say he’s in danger of losing his vision.

The teen’s friend stayed at the scene when police arrived and charges against him are pending. Police say they have not yet found the gun however. They continue to investigate.