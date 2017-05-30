Loved Ones Mourn Teen Boy Killed in Kensington Shooting

A 14-year-old boy died from his injuries while a 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after a gunman opened fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Monday night.

Gunman Kills Teen Boy and Injures Another in Kensington

Friends and family are mourning a teen boy who was shot and killed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Monday night.

Tymier Frasier, 14, and a 16-year-old boy were on the 2000 block of E. Orleans Street at 9:33 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. Frasier was shot several times in the back and neck while the 16-year-old was shot once in the left shoulder.

"I heard the shots and I came out the window," Lereida Quinones, who lived near Frasier, said. "I saw a guy running with blood on his shirt."



Both teens were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital. Frasier was pronounced dead at 10:03 p.m. while the 16-year-old was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not yet released information on any suspects.

As the investigation continues, friends, family and neighbors gathered at the scene of Frasier's murder Tuesday night to pay tribute to the slain teen.

"For something like this to happen, it's terrible," Frasier's uncle, Robert Smalls, said. "It's a shame."

Smalls first found out about his nephew's death on the news.

"It's too many kids getting shot out here," he said. "It's too many kids that got guns that's doing the shooting."

Quinones described Frasier as a great person who would run errands for her.

"He was a wonderful kid," she said. "Good student. Good son. He behaved and listened to his mom."

Another family member had a message for the person or people responsible for the teen's death.

"Ya'll going to get caught," she said. "This is not fair to kids."

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.

