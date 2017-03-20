Emergency crews saved a 14-year-old boy who fell into the Brandywine River on Monday. NBC10 Delaware Bureau Reporter Tim Furlong has the details.

A teen boy is recovering after rescuers pulled him out of the retaining wall along the Brandywine River in Wilmington, Delaware Monday.

Wilmington firefighters responded to the river in the area of the Market Street Bridge Monday at 7:43 a.m. for a report of a teen sitting on the rocks below. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old boy sitting inside a drainage tube of the retaining wall adjacent to the Wilmington pumping station.

“When we arrived we could immediately see him,” said Wilmington Fire Department Captain Gordon Davis. “We could see he was conscious but we could also see he was in a difficult to access location.”

Officials say the teen may have jumped from the Market Street Bridge and then swam to the drainage tube.

High angle and water rescue crews responded to the scene and one of the rescuers was lowered to the teen. After the rescuer made sure the teen wasn’t hurt or suffering from hypothermia, the boy was hoisted up to safety. He was then taken to the AI duPont Hospital for Children and is in good condition.